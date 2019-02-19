Well folks, I have mixed emotions about the new Walmart coming in to our town.
First I was against it coming to town, but now I realize our city is growing fast. And I may have to find a new (little town) to move to with lower taxes.
So what are the pluses? Inexpensive groceries, more jobs for the locals, more taxes paid to the city, and of course, convenience.
Now what are the negatives? More ne'er-do-wells hanging out in the parking lot, more crime, panhandlers, loss of business around our town, and empty buildings that draw squatters, and can turn into drug houses. Not to mention people coming to drop off their trash, and people living in RVs in the parking lots every night, and the same people show up every night. Well hey, it's free rent.
So folks, we will just have to wait and see. Hopefully, it will be great for the city. P.S. It used to be a town, but now it's a growing city.
Jeanne C. Riesen, Tehachapi
