Houston, we have a problem with the Measure R park bond. The numbers don’t add up. The parks and recreation $43 million dream project includes a $25.9 million community center with a grand opening scheduled for the spring of 2021. The problem is the Series A bonds leave a $14.49 million community center short fall. Series B bonds will start in August 2021; that still leaves a $4.19 million shortfall. The total pay off of $86.78 million in 35 years assumes an average 3.3 percent per year increase in property tax assessments. That will require a strong economy.
Actual costs, assessments and bond interest depends upon unknown future market conditions. As of this writing the Federal Reserve is keeping the long-run forecast for U.S. economic growth unchanged at 1.8 percent. That growth is significantly less than that assumed in the bond analysis. In fact the Fed forecasts the current GDP to fall to 2 percent by 2020.
Lastly, the sample ballot contains arguments both for and against the bonds. The proponents’ argument resorts to an ad hominem attack. Those claims of deception, dishonesty and “fake news” reveal the proponents’ lack of logic or reason. The proponents’ arguments look more like advertising puffery.
The opposition holds the winning argument here without pounding the table or name calling. Frankly, it appears the park district can’t maintain the current facilities and believe adding more by increasing our property tax will fix it.
Stephen Rudin, Tehachapi
