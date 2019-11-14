Regarding shootings, do not blame this mess on guns.
Consider today’s confused and angry young men.
We took prayer out of schools.
We took the Ten Commandments off of the walls of courthouses.
Pornography is rampant, causing men to lose respect for women.
The feministas have no respect for what it means to be a man.
Many people think nothing of giving birth to children outside of marriage. We as a society divorce whenever it is convenient. No one suffers more than boys who lack the presence of their real father at home.
We allowed all of this to happen.
What can we expect but more shootings?
We have only ourselves to blame.
Jeffrey VanAndel, Tehachapi
