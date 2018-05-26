I agree with Bonnie Knight's ("Stop Romanticizing Rodeos," May 2) and Eric Mills' rodeo concerns.
The insane and pointless abuse of animals at rodeos, misrepresenting what real cowboys do, must stop. Electric prods, "hotshots," spurs, and the action of the events themselves cause pain, frighten, upset and sometimes injure normally docile, innocent animals.
Cows are like big, soft puppies. How perverted to subject these poor helpless victims to sadistic abuse for entertainment. How destructive to teach our children to enjoy this sadism so they can go home and do the same to their pet puppies.
Just as law enforcement personnel are required to experience being stunned before they are allowed to use a stun gun, these abusers would benefit from experiencing what they are doing to these helpless animals. Might rodeo attendees prefer seeing a far less docile adult man reacting to an electrified cattle prod? If the rodeo must remain so barbaric and backward, Children's Protective Services and Animal Welfare should be there to witness the abuse so they can remove the children and animals from this unsafe environment and haul the abusers off to jail.
There so many humane and truly entertaining and educational rodeo activities that can be done instead. Rodeo sadism has no place in 21st century America.
Liz Fisher, Pleasant Hill
