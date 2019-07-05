Paul Kaminski needs to be publicly acknowledged for his exemplary service to the Tehachapi Unified School District, community and especially the kids in his role as interim superintendent for the past year.
The following are my remarks made during the June 23 board meeting:
More than a year ago, this district was in shambles. The morale couldn't have been much lower. Trust and transparency were non-existent. The teachers who are our lifeblood and who and who are entrusted with the children we are pledged to support, were looking to leave, their voices repeatedly unheeded.
The district was desperately in need of leadership who could restore the trust, confidence and honesty that was critically required. This person had to have unquestioned character and integrity to ensure the mantel required of leadership. This was a daunting task asked of anyone.
In my opinion, there was only one person that could accomplish this challenging undertaking. An individual, whose honor and integrity has never wavered over the 20 years I have known him. This person has accomplished his mission and has turned over to the new superintendent, a district that has rebounded and eager for a new journey. He hasn't been able to please all of the people all of the time, but most of the people is good enough to me.
We all owe a monumental debt of gratitude and appreciation to Interim Superintendent Paul Kaminski.
Joe Wallek, TUSD trustee, Tehachapi
