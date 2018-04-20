The Jockinsen Family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to all those who attended the SRO Celebration of Life for Valinda Jockinsen at the BeeKay Theatre. The weather was cold, but our hearts were warmed.
We would also like to thank all those who made contributions to the GoFundMe campaign toward her children taking a much-needed vacation this summer. Your love and generosity is a blessing to us.
Dr. Doug Jockinsen, Tehachapi
