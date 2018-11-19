Fellow citizens of the state of California, don't you think that it's time to stand up for what's right and back your president in sprite of how you feel about him? You have to admit he is trying to do what's right for the people. I am not particularly fond of him, but being a vet, I will back him as long as he is in the Oval Office.
He is a non-professional politician, which is what this country needed (I believe). It has been reported that we have 3,000, give or take, people at the Mexico — California border. People we have no room left for, and people who are looking for a free handout, and that's what it boils down to. They come in, get on welfare, we have to pay for their health insurance and they don't pay taxes.
I have compassion for the kids in the group, but what about the people who haven't been identified as to whether they are a threat to us? They could be terrorists or just about anything. If they do make it into our country, who's to say that they will not want to obey our laws or try to force their laws on us?
I understand that America is a nation of immigrants, but don't you think enough is enough? Too many of my fellow veterans fought and died to keep this country great and free, not to allow just anybody to come in and tear it apart. I personally will do just about do anything to keep it that way.
God bless America, and may He help us keep her free.
Robert Slusher, Tehachapi
