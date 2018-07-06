An excellent question was posed by Dr. Sam Conklin ("TVHD is still active despite Adventist's entry to market," July 4) regarding what to do with original Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District hospital. The capital and assets, as noted by Dr. Conklin, are formidable.
I wonder how many residents in the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District are in rehab centers in Antelope Valley or Bakersfield area. Having been at Evergreen Rehabilitation in Bakersfield, I believe a well-run rehabilitation center would be a welcome addition closer to our area if the census in the district and surrounding area supports such an endeavor. It is a missing link in the delivery of health care service to our area.
Kathleen Murguia, Tehachapi
