In his most recent piece in the Tehachapi News Forum, World War II vet A.J. Marshall failed to mention that one of his own liberal icons, “three-deferment” Bill Clinton, also sought and obtained draft deferments during the Vietnam War. It was quite common and many people did. Recall that it was a very unpopular war.
Marshall also mischaracterized and misrepresented President Donald J. Trump’s comments regarding Sen. John McCain’s service. Was that done intentionally? You couldn’t have spent five minutes researching that? I did.
Marshall also told us about former DNI James Clapper’s opinion on the Iran nuclear deal. However, he once again failed to mention that Clapper is a pathological liar. He has perjured himself, multiple times, under oath. Who cares what a liar thinks about “the worst deal in U.S. history?” With any luck, Clapper just might be the first of many Obama administration officials indicted for perjury.
Clapper also continually lies in the lame-stream media. For example, as far back as 3/5/17 on "Meet the Press," he said, “There were no FISA Court warrants” against the Trump campaign, the Trump transition team or the president-elect, and that he “would know if there were.” When asked if he could confirm or deny that, he said: “No. I can deny that. There were no FISA Court warrants.”
Rather, we now know the Obama Department of Justice sought and obtained no fewer than four FISA Court warrants against then Trump campaign-aide Carter Page, for instance. Indeed, none other than former Obama Deputy AG Sally Yates signed the very first of those illegitimate FISA warrant applications. Perhaps she’ll be the next Obama administration official to be indicted?
Finally, Marshall also failed to mention that, with the exception of Jack Carter, who was less than honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy for smoking pot on duty, none of the other Kennedy, Johnson, Carter, Clinton or Obama children have ever served in the U.S. Armed Forces either.
By the way, and as before, ours is still a representative republic. It has never been a “democracy,” as he continues to say, and never will be. Thanks for your service, Marshall.
W.C. Nelson, USMC-NCO veteran, Tehachapi
