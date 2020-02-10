I was happy to see when I drove by Kmart today that someone had taken away the bed mattresses that had been dumped by the back loading dock. When I looked at the front of the store, I saw a transient with his dog and grocery cart sleeping in the warm winter sun. I have nothing against homeless people; some of us are just a paycheck and a unforeseen family problem away from it ourselves.
I am wondering if the city is doing anything proactively to find a business or businesses to take over the Kmart building. It has already been eight weeks since it closed, and people are starting to use the back side as a dump and other transients may get the word that the cement in front of Kmart is a great place to get warm and not be bothered on these sunny winter mornings.
Cathy Lueder, Tehachapi
