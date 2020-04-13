We clearly now have entered the twilight zone for real. Without an alien invasion or a single shot being fired, the world is brought to its knees.
We are told to obey without question from the very governments that create all the wars and depressions, that allow the dumping of nuclear waste, that allow their corporate sponsors to poison our food and the very air we breathe. We must obey these same authorities that keep giving our money to the same banksters, and all the while we are supposed to be grateful they let us live.
The face masks we are ordered to wear are masking something far worse than a virus; it's masking something that Americans once prided themselves on, the US Constitution.
In the time it takes to watch a "Twilight Zone" episode, your own research will show things are not what they seem. Anyone who dies now is a COVID-19 victim regardless of the real cause. And when critical thinking and honest debate is not allowed — isn't that what We The People had once fought so hard to preserve?
"When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is liberty." - Rod Serling would say that today, only Thomas Jefferson said it first. Today they'd both be considered subversives!
— Graham Hill, Tehachapi
