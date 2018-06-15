OK. I went to the second Tehachapi Recreation & Park District workshop for the proposed bond. I looked at all of posters showing what is being suggested. Some ideas appear credible and needed. There seems to be a preponderance of development for bicycles and skateboards.
But where are the developments for the more mature citizens who are the majority population of our community? I can promise you that most of us will not be riding skateboards! We "Gampies" who make up the largest base of the tax revenue paying for these features in Tehachapi most likely will not be utilizing them. We live here every day, 365 days of the year.
Build a new standalone swimming pool. Begin to replace the old trees so in 20 years there will still be shady parks. New bathrooms would be great in all of the locations. Complete the expansion of Brite Lake. One revitalized skate park will be enough.
Reduce the amount of the bond to cover these things and just maybe you'll get the "Gampies'" support. Show some respect for the folks who will be paying for all of this.
Do we really want to encourage an increase if tourism? Those who are paying the bills to live here like the small, quiet community we have. Slow-paced lifestyle and the Tehachapi Loop are what visitors find so appealing. They like coming for a weekend and most of them are "Gampies," too.
Cherrill Gragg, Tehachapi
Commented