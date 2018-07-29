My second-story bedroom window faces north. Each night my view is the new Tehachapi hospital, which, if I am not mistaken, is not open for business.
Yet every night the landscape is lit up full power on yet another unfinished project in the city.
Why is this unopened facility running electricity at full power when I get a monthly power usage report on how I need to conserve more? Who's paying that power bill?
I'm betting the same people who are paying for the bond to build the building that no one is benefiting from.
Diane Burrows, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.