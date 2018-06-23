I am a resident of Bear Valley Springs, therefore, only a resident of the Greater Tehachapi area, not the city of Tehachapi. However, I believe that whatever action the Tehachapi City Council takes on SB 54 affects the entire Tehachapi area.
I understand that the City Council has voted to oppose SB 54, which declares California a sanctuary state. My concern of your opposition is this: What happens in a relatively small, isolated community like the Greater Tehachapi area when a segment of the community (Hispanic and those supporting that community) is afraid to have a relationship with the police because the police represent ICE?
I would think this could create a law enforcement situation where a segment of our community would be afraid to report crime, bear witness to crime, even be afraid to take the sick to the hospital. The fact is that, following the Trump administration guidelines, our residents who fear the police will effectively be excluded from law enforcement. I ask you to please consider this aspect. How could this not cause greater crime because the police will not be made aware of crimes and, if they catch the criminals, witnesses will be afraid to testify?
It is widely perceived, it appears to me, that the concept of "sanctuary" means that serious criminals will be released to walk our communities. A reading of SB 54 belies this fact. I ask you to please consider that many who oppose the sanctuary concept are mistaken about what it truly means.
Thank you for the serious consideration of this critical decision, not just for the city of Tehachapi but for the whole Tehachapi area. Also, the city of Tehachapi should consider whether to spend the considerable and precious funds it will take to fight this state bill.
Laurie Betts, Bear Valley Springs
