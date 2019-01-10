I thought it curious when I saw Nancy Pelosi on the news stating that building a wall between the United States and Mexico was immoral.
Pelosi's statement made me think. After several hours, I still could not figure it out. You build walls to either keep things in or out.
I looked up photos of her home on the internet. Her home is protected with various concrete walls and iron fences that are very tall.
I figure either her dogs are in the dog Olympics and can jump really high or she's trying to keep something out. Go figure.
If Pelosi doesn't like her walls and can't afford to tear them down, you can contact me. I can round up a few buddies to tear them down and haul them away, free of charge.
Jeff Larson, Tehachapi
