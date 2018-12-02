Chilly temperatures didn't stop this year's Tehachapi Christmas Parade, held Sunday night downtown. The theme was Christmas in Candyland.
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of this year's parade entries, as follows:
Judges Overall Favorite: Tehachapi Tomahawks Football & Cheer
First place for equestrian group: Cowboy Church
First place for miscellaneous vehicles: Hi N Lo Desert Runners Club
First place for commercial floats: Holistic Hearts Massage Studio
First place for dance/ballet school: J & M Dance Center, Mindi Schiefelbein
First place for miscellaneous schools: Mojave River Academy
First place for antique vehicles: Mountain Bible Church
First place for miscellaneous floats: Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club
First place for miscellaneous walking entry: Tehachapi Apple Festival
First place for queens & princess: The Earth Queens, Ruby Zheng
First place for organizational float: V.B.F Church
According to Chamber President Ida Perkins, parade trophies have been ordered and all winners will be called once they are received.
Following the parade, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event was held at the Tehachapi Depot and Railroad Museum, where Santa Claus sat and heard the Christmas wishes of the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.