Waste Management of Southern California is offering parents, students and educators practical tips to make this school year more sustainable by reducing, reusing and recycling right, in and out of the classroom.
Practical tips for students, teachers and families including packing lunches in reusable containers to reduce waste, purchasing school supplies made from recycled materials and donating unused items like old electronics to a local charity, since these should never be put in the trash.
Other ways to encourage recycling would be to place clearly marked recycling containers in common areas at school, home and work to encourage recycling.
Remember the three simple rules: Recycle bottles, cans and paper; keep food and liquids out of the recycling, and keep plastic bags out of the recycling. To become a recycling ambassador this school year visit rorr.com.
