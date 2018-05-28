We remember the life and contributions of Mayor Ed Grimes, who died May 21 at the age of 75.
Inside today:
• The community shares tributes via social media. News, page 5.
• Jon Hammond reflects on the mayor, 'the biggest community booster," Pen in Hand, page 14.
• A life story, Obituaries, page 12.
• A lasting impact on sports, especially as "The Voice of the Warriors," Corey Costelloe's column in Sports, page 32.
A memorial service for Grimes was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Tehachapi High School gym. Find full coverage of the service afterward at TehachapiNews.com and in next week's print edition.
