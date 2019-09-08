Tehachapi's GranFondo return for a sixth year in a row this Friday and Saturday. The event attracts more than 1,000 tourists to downtown each year.
The ride — with five courses — is open to everyone, from professionals to those who just want to have fun.
The event kicks off Friday at Centennial Plaza on Green Street for the festival between 3 to 8 p.m. A Pasta Fest will be served from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $22 per person, and include a menu of spaghetti with meat or vegetable sauce, garlic bread, Caesar salad, tiramisu and a beverage.
The festival will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will include a beer and wine garden and kid-friendly activities.
The start time for the five courses designed with all levels of riders in mind will be at 7 a.m., Saturday. Cyclists will line up at 125 E. F St. Registration varies from $55 to $100, depending on the selected course. For more information, or to signup online, visit tehachapigranfondo.com.
