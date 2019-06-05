The Tehachapi High School Swim Team had a great season this year. The varsity girls team tied for first place and the varsity boys placed second in the South Yosemite League.
The following swimmers individually medaled in the 2019 Varsity League Championship:
Girls:
1. Amanda Arebalo: 2nd, 50 Free
2. Ally Blackburn: 1st 200 IM; 100 Free 2nd
3. Sydnee Blackburn: 3rd, 500 Free
4. Sarah Daverin: 3rd, 100 Breast
5. Haley Fitzjerrell: 2nd, 100 Breast
6. Alana Riggs: 1st 500 Free; 2nd 200 Free
Boys:
1. Conrad Avalos: 2nd 200 Free: 2nd 500 Free
2. Tyler Marks: 3rd 50 Free; 3rd 100 Back
3. Adrian Pachecco: 2nd 200 IM; 2nd 100 Fly
4. Tyler Regan: 3rd 200 Free
5. Bryce Rodriguez: 2nd 100 Back
Fourteen varsity swim team members competed in the 2019 CIF Central Section D1-D2 Championships on May 3-4. The top swimmer was freshman Alaina Riggs, who placed 12th in the 200 Free and 10th in the 500 Free.
The following swimmers competed in the two-day meet and did a fantastic job; Amanda Arebalo, Condrad Avalos, Ally Blackburn, Sydnee Blackburn, Tyler Marks, Adrian Pacheco, Lexi Perry, Tyler Regan, Olivia Ringle, Stevie Ringle, Bryce Rodriguez, Lydia Silitonga and Jackson Whiting. Unfortunately, due to an injury, Jessica Riggs did not compete and it should be noted she was seeded No. 2 for the 100 Breast. Congratulations to the Tehachapi High School Swim Team.
Ralph Rodriguez is a parent with the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.