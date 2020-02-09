The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club would like to congratulate Trent Adams for signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his education and his football career at Minot State University in Minot, N.D.
Adams leaves Tehachapi High as a record-holding wide receiver after a senior year that included a spot on the first-team All-South Yosemite League roster and All-Area Honorable Mention. Adams holds the Tehachapi High School record for longest kickoff return for a touchdown (96 yards), most receptions in a single game (12) and most receptions in a season (42). Those three records were set this season in just eight games due to injury.
Adams joins a recruiting class of 23 other student-athletes at Minot State, an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Beavers have been rebuilding under head coach Mike Aldrich, who posted a 3-8 record last season after a 1-10 mark in 2018. Aldrich is entering his fourth season at the helm of Minot State in 2020.
This is the third Tehachapi Warrior to sign an NLI with an NCAA Division II program and the fourth overall this school year to announce their intentions to compete at the collegiate level.
The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club is a nonprofit volunteer organization that helps raise money for all Tehachapi High School teams. For more information about volunteer opportunities or to become a member visit www.thsboosters.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.