The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club would like to congratulate Josh Addington for signing a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and baseball career at Dakota State University, an NAIA program located in Madison, S.D.
Addington has played three varsity seasons for Warrior baseball after moving with his family to Tehachapi from Quartz Hill, Calif. He has maintained a 4.0 GPA for most of his high school career and is coming off a junior season where he hit .257 for the Warriors with 9 RBIs, four doubles and 18 runs scored in 25 games. He has a career average with Tehachapi of .292 with a .419 on-base percentage.
Prior to Tehachapi, Addington played with the So Cal Terror travel ball team playing numerous games in Southern California and in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Addington will join a Dakota State Trojans team in 2021 that is coming off a 4-34 season in 2019 and a 2-21 mark in Northstar Athletic Association play. Shortly after the conclusion of last season, Derrion Hardie was named the head coach of the Trojans, making Addington one of the members of his inaugural recruiting class.
Addington is undeclared on his college major at Dakota State. He will be taking the field for Tehachapi in the coming weeks as the 2020 Warrior baseball season gets underway.
The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club is a nonprofit volunteer organization that helps raise money for all Tehachapi High School teams. For more information about volunteer opportunities or to become a member, visit www.thsboosters.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.