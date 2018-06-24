The Tehachapi Little League Junior All-Star softball team secured the District 51 Championship for the 2018 season on June 18.
Manager Peter Graff's team includes Trinidy Adams, Lilly Bonham, McKenzie Dugan, Rose Esquivel, Madison Graff, Katelin Miller, Gracie Schneider, Sarah Stanley, Savanna Sterk, Samantha Storm and Jayden Trigo.
The team was set to advance to the Section 2 tournament being hosted by Tujunga Little League June 23 to 27, according to the team.
For additional All-Star Tournament dates, times and locations, visit http://www.cad51.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1297726
