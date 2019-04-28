Five of Tehachapi's best traveled to Dinuba High School to compete in the prestigious 10th Annual Dinuba Invitational on Friday. With three boys and two girls, both teams represented THS well as they both finished 11th out of 21 teams in scoring.
Starting the day with the 300 hurdles, Cody Hayes (42.19) jump-started the THS machine finishing second overall and grabbing an individual medal for his effort. America Teare, running the 100 hurdles (17.89), also medaled with a third-place finish. Moving to the Open 400 saw senior Lucy Coe run a 62.09 for a second-place finish and medal individually.
In the 110 hurdles, Thomas Nichols put up a 17.85, finishing third overall and medaling. Makana Quarles helped the THS effort running a 18.22 for fifth place. Cody Hayes cleared a height of 5'10" for a third-place tie in the boys high jump, while America Teare ended the day with her second medal, taking first place in the girls high jump (4'10").
Warrior Varsity Track and Field continues with SYL prelims on Tuesday at West High School and then go to Liberty on Wednesday for the South Yosemite League Championships.
