The fifth annual BVS Baseball Camp will be held from Monday, July 2 through Thursday, July 25. Camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
Head Coach Gary Adams will generously donate his time and talent to help put on another great camp. Adams will bring an impressive roster of UC Irvine and UCLA baseball alumni guest coaches, many of whom went on to play, coach or manage Major & Minor League Baseball.
Hall of Famer Adams is one of collegiate baseball’s winningest and most influential coaches of all time. He attended UCLA and played collegiate baseball from 1959–1962. After his collegiate playing career, Adams became the assistant coach at UC Riverside from 1965–1968. He then served as the first head coach at UC Irvine from 1970–1974. Under Adams, the UC Irvine Anteaters reached the Division II NCAA Tournament in each of the program's first five seasons. In both 1973 and 1974, the team advanced to the College World Series, and won the Division II National Championship.
From UC Irvine, Adams moved on to UCLA, where he was the Bruins' head baseball coach from 1975–2004, coaching a total of 30 seasons and appearing in 11 NCAA Tournaments, as well as the 1997 College World Series. Adams retired following the Bruins' 2004 season.
During his tenure at UCLA, Adams developed a chart for mapping out his own unique formula for success titled “The Sphere of Commitment”, which contains four crucial axioms pertaining to character, academics, team and career — with family and spirituality at its very core. Adams’ blend of positive teaching philosophy, communication skills and love of the game all combine to make him the amazing coach he is.
A fantastic motivational speaker, Adams’ advice and tips for success on the ball field can be directly transferred to many other aspects of life. Among his pearls of wisdom are these three important, universal success principles: be a great listener; be quick to recover from failure; and learn from your mistakes.
While at UCLA, Adams shared his office with UCLA head basketball coach John Wooden for eight years. Adams and coach Wooden not only exchanged ideas about coaching and how to motivate players, they also became the best of friends.
Adams was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005, and is also among the other distinguished coaches named in the UCLA Hall of Fame. During his career, Adams coached many great collegiate players, 46 of whom went on to play in the Major Leagues, including Don Slaught, Eric Karros, Todd Zeile, Chris Krug, Troy Glaus, Chase Utley, Eric Byrnes and Casey Janssen, just to name a few. Adams’ long and successful career as a winning collegiate baseball coach has connected him to a plethora of other great collegiate level, Minor League, and Major league players and coaches, many of whom come out every year to help coach BVS Baseball Camp.
Some of the more notable names rounding out this year’s BVS Baseball Camp coaching roster are:
• Chris Krug was signed right out of high school to play professional baseball with St. Louis. He also played catcher for the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres from 1965 through 1969. Krug was catcher against Sandy Koufax in the famous “perfect game,” pitched by Koufax on Sept. 9, 1965. Krug became manager of the New York Mets Minor League team for two years, from 1977–1978, and was UCLA assistant coach from 1979 through 1984.
• Gary Wheelock is a two-time All-American pitcher for UC Irvine National Championship teams in 1974 and 1974. Wheelock was a Major League pitcher for the California Angels in 1976-1977, and also pitched for the Seattle Mariners in 1977 and 1980. Wheelock served 26 years as pitching coach for the Seattle Mariners.
• Tyler Shryock played shortstop while acting as team captain at CSUB, then signed with the White Sox in 2013, and played pro ball for three years in the minor leagues.
To register for BVS Baseball Camp, you must either be a Bear Valley Springs Association member in good standing, or be sponsored by someone who is. Sponsors may obtain registration forms for their guests at the Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs, and must be present at time of registration. Sponsors are also responsible for calling in gate passes for their guests. The registration fee is $65 if you register between May 20 and June 23, but goes up to $75 from June 24-30, which is the final day of registration. Each additional sibling signed up will receive a $5 sibling discount. There is an additional $5 fee for all non-Bear Valley Springs registrants.
For more information, contact the BVSA Whiting Rec Center, 821-6641.
Joseph Horswell is the BVS youth athletic director.
