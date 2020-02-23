The Tehachapi AYSO All-Star 12U Girls team, the Blue Angels, worked their way through the AYSO All Star Regional season, pulling out a first-place win and earning themselves a trip to sectional playoffs.
After a full two days of non-stop, back-to-back games during the AYSO Section 10 All Star Tournament this weekend, led by coach Tobias Semerenko and assistant coach Ricky Heeb, the girls pulled out an amazing fourth-place win in their division of 16 teams from all over Southern California.
The team includes Kennedi Clark, Autumn Heeb, Allie Dominguez, Cassandra Ayala, Helena Cassas, Rachel Devey, Natalia Semerenko, Ashlyn Souder, Anelyse Billings and Peityn Billings.
Burgundy Clark is a parent with the team.
