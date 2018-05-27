Tehachapi BMX racers competed in the Golden State Nationals BMX races May 18-20 at Metro BMX track in Bakersfield.
Nate Howard won his third National 40-43 Novice Division race, which was also his 10th win on Sunday. This allows him to now move up to the Intermediate division and race with clip shoes. Howard placed 2nd on Friday and 3rd on Saturday.
Sidney Howard placed 4th both Friday and Saturday. Sidney was leading her pack of racers on Sunday when a couple of racers tangled with her, causing a crash. She showed why she is part of Tuff Girls BMX race team, and she remounted and finished the race.
Alex Howard also raced all three days but was unable to make the mains in his new division, the 9-year-old expert division.
Kayden Gonzales raced Friday and Sunday; he also failed to make the main event races after getting a spot in the semifinals after a three-bike pile-up.
Metro BMX, located by the Sam Lynn Ball Park, holds races every Friday and Sunday for all ages of riders. Cost to race is only $12. For more information, contact Curtis Nelson 661-557-1366.
Curtis Nelson is a Tehachapi BMX and wrestling coach.
