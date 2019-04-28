The 2019 Men’s Region 1 Gymnastics Championship, held April 3-7 at the Long Beach Convention Center, brought the Perfect 10 Gymnastics Boys Team’s 2018-2019 Competitive Season to a close.
Ten of Perfect 10’s Boys Team members qualified to compete against the top gymnasts from the five “states” of Region 1; Southern California, Northern California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii. The Monday following this season-closing competition, these dedicated boys showed up to their workout ready to learn and train new skills in preparation for their next competitive season.
Jett Murray, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, placed 17th on floor, tied for 7th on pommel horse, placed 3rd on rings, 27th on vault, 12th on parallel bars, tied for 3rd on high bar, and tied for 6th in the all-around with a total score of 62.950.
Liam Alsbury, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, tied for 23rd on floor, placed 3rd on pommel horse, 20th on rings, 28th on vault, tied for 18th on parallel bars, placed 15th on high bar, and 19th in the all-around with a total score of 60.550.
Caden Abarquez, Level JD Division 1, ages 11-14, placed 26th on floor, 13th on pommel horse, tied for 14th on rings, placed 24th on vault, tied for 18th on parallel bars, tied for 17th on high bar, and placed 21st in the all-around with a total score of 59.850.
Peter Sabo, Level JD Division 1, ages 15-18, tied for 20th on floor, tied for 16th on pommel horse, tied for 19th on rings, placed 23rd on vault, 25th on parallel bars, 18th on high bar, and 23rd in the all-around with a total score of 57.600.
Max Morelos, Level 8, age 12, tied for 36th on floor, tied for 32nd on pommel horse, placed 55th on rings, tied for 29th on vault, tied for 20th on parallel bars, tied for 40th on high bar, and placed 36th in the all-around with a total score of 65.950.
Sam Morelos, Level 9, age 14, placed 44th on floor, tied for 19th on pommel horse, placed 54th on rings, tied for 46th on vault, tied for 34th on parallel bars, tied for 47th on high bar, and placed 43rd in the all-around with a total score of 64.700.
Andrew Sabo, Level 5 Division 1, age 9, tied for 17th on floor, placed 26th on pommel horse, 25th on rings, tied for 59th on vault, placed 15th on parallel bars, tied for 44th on high bar, and placed 22nd in the all-around with a total score of 56.450.
Drew Whitlach, Level 5 Division 1, age 11, placed 28th on floor, tied for 16th on pommel horse, placed 22nd on rings, tied for 13th on vault, tied for 18th on parallel bars, tied for 24th on high bar, and placed 22nd in the all-around with a total score of 53.800.
Mason Cohen, Level 5 Division 1, age 11, tied for 25th on floor, placed 30th on pommel horse, 21st on rings, 31st on vault, tied for 13th on parallel bars, placed 21st on high bar, and 27th in the all-around with a total score of 52.450.
Daniel Lambrecht, Level 5 Division 1, also qualified to compete at the 2019 Men’s Region 1 Gymnastics Championship, but unfortunately was unable to attend.
