The Tehachapi boys high school golf team traveled to Lemoore to play in a golf invitational on Feb. 26, and came away finishing in fourth overall.
Blake Keesey had the third best individual score overall with a score of 79. Rhys Artzer finished with a 93, second for the Warriors.
Andrew Sanchez finished the day with a 111. Casey Wood and Brett Huisjen both scored a 113 and Daniel Atherton finished with a 125.
Overall I was fairly happy with the outcome. It was a good experience to travel, especially for Huisjen and Atherton, who played in the first high school match.
Then, on Feb. 28, the team team travel to Bakersfield for the first league match of the season at North Kern golf course. The Warriors finished in second place by two strokes.
The Warriors were led by Keesey with a score of 79. Number two golfer was Artzer, who shot a 90. Coming in third place was Huisjen with a 112. Fourth for the Warriors was Andrew Sanchez, who shot at 115. Casey Wood scored a 116 for the day.
As a team the Warriors improved 15 strokes and shot a team total 512.
It’s always good to improve and when your team score increased by 15 strokes in one week, you have to be pretty happy. That’s a goal for the season to improve every week and to shoot better every match.
Dennis Costa is the THS golf coach.
