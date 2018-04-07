Braves baseball ties with Ridgeview in home game Tehachapi News 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Hayden Palmer pitches for the Braves on April 4 in the home game against Ridgeview. Contributed by Beth Padgett The Braves' Jeremy Licon catches a fly ball in center field in the April 4 home game against Ridgeview. Contributed by Beth Padgett The Braves' Brady Campbell makes the out at first in the home against Ridgeview. Contributed by Beth Padgett The Braves' Nic Boston makes it safely to third base after a hard hit in the April 4 home game against Ridgeview. Contributed by Beth Padgett Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The Braves baseball team played a home game against Ridgeview on April 4. The teams tied 7-7. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's e-Edition Login Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHealth Department shuts Tehachapi's Del Taco due to health hazardsTehachapi Police find illegal weapons, drugs during search of homeTehachapi's Del Taco reopens after passing inspectionHow is hospital construction coming? What area does Scrivner now represent? EDC meeting brings updatesWalter Bros. Circus welcomes Tehachapi guestsLocal teacher wins prizes on 'The Price Is Right'Dwayne Stevens, 1935–2018Dwayne Buster Stevens, 1935-2018Police report 4 arrests March 28-April 1Alan Preston Powell, 1947-2018 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPaul David Barrett, 1941–2018 (1) Traffic
Commented