Braves baseball wins 2 over Golden Valley Tehachapi News Apr 29, 2018 Facebook Twitter Email The Braves' Luke Debruyne pitches in the game on April 25. Contributed by Beth Padgett The Braves' Jimmy Padgett steals third in the game on April 25. Contributed by Beth Padgett The Braves' Nic Boston hits a triple in the game on April 27. Contributed by Beth Padgett Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The Braves played three games last week against Golden Valley. They won two and lost one. On April 23, the Braves mercied Golden Valley 17-7. On April 25, the Braves lost 4-3 in the seventh inning, and on April 27 they mercied Golden Valley 15-2.
