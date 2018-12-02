The junior varsity Braves basketball team went 3-2 last week with a 60-42 win over Kennedy in their home opener Tuesday night.
Jameson Dayton led the Braves with 15 points while Mathew Finklea added 13 for Tehachapi.
The Braves then posted a 2-2 record at the Liberty junior varsity tournament. Tehachapi lost to Stockdale in the first round but defeated North 44-33 with Brandon Neaderboamer leading the way with 16 points and Foothill 38-24 behind 16 from Dayton.
Tehachapi fell to Bakersfield High in the consolation championship 39-35.
