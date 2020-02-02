In a makeup game due to the snow day, the Lady Warriors traveled last Monday to meet first-place Ridgeview High at their home stadium. Not only was Monday an odd night for the team to play, the game also had an unusual delay as the stadium lights went out unexpectedly during warmups, taking nearly 20 minutes to reboot.
Nonetheless, the Lady Warriors came out strong and struck first against Ridgeview with a quick goal within the first few minutes from Rachel Miller assisted by Taitlyn Kingsbury. Both teams continued with shot after shot. Then Tehachapi's second opportunity came from a foul drawn by Maya Farias inside the box. Miller took the penalty kick, placing the ball easily into the corner.
Just before the half was over, Ridgeview managed to get a shot in themselves, making it 2-1 at halftime. With a close game at hand, the battle continued in the second half. Ridgeview managed another goal, tying the game. Then, Tehachapi came back quickly, getting its third goal of the evening from a through pass from Leilani Moringlane to Miller, which gave Miller a hat trick. Next, a string of unfortunate opportunities gave Ridgeview first one, and then another goal, causing Tehachapi to finish with a disappointing 3-4 loss.
Coach Tyson Kingsbury said of the game, "We played well tonight and the girls did everything we asked of them."
The very next day on Tuesday, Tehachapi faced off with Bakersfield Christian, vying for the second-place position in the league. It was a rough night having to travel away once more without a day's rest after a tough match on Monday. Moreover, it didn't help that Tehachapi saw a few players out due to injuries and illness.
It was obvious that BCHS came into the game rested and fresh, giving them the upper hand, which they capitalized on with two goals in the first half. In the second half, the Lady Warriors were able to put a score on the board only once as Morninglane finished a goal from a corner kick. BCHS ultimately capitalized on more opportunities, giving two more goals during the evening and finished on top with a 4-1 win at the end of the second half.
Kingsbury said, "Our girls were tired and it showed." Kingsbury also added, "They never quit and that's all we can ask for. We need to pick our heads up and finish the next three games at our best."
After coming off of two tough losses, the Lady Warriors needed a win this past Thursday to get them back in the game. Playing at home this time, Tehachapi met with Golden Valley on Thursday. Even with a few injuries, Tehachapi still had the will to fight for a win.
Golden Valley came out strong in the first half limiting the Lady Warriors to just one goal. Madilyn Schneider was in the right position to catch a deflection off of the post and was able to power the ball past the goalie making it 1-0 at the half. Seeing where improvements could be made, Kingsbury talked with the girls during halftime, giving instruction for adjustments and corrections.
Kingsbury said, "I knew if we could make a few corrections, we could win the game."
With the start of the second half, Tehachapi worked on making those adjustments and saw success. The midfield was able to constantly feed balls to Miller, allowing her to get two more goals for the Warriors. The rest of the second half, Tehachapi had shot after shot with some good opportunities coming from Moringlane, Kailey Kolesar, and more from Miller. Golden Valley managed to get only one goal past the Tehachapi defense in the second half. Kolesar was all over the midfield keeping the ball away from Golden Valley. Sophomore Emily Ecklind also had a great game, giving everything she had and creating opportunities. The Lady Warriors came away with a 3-1 win for the night.
"I'm proud of the ladies. They deserved the win," Kingsbury said.
