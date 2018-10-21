Warrior cross-country closed out the first half of SYL matches on Oct. 17 running at Independence High School on the 2-mile and 3.1-mile courses. Highlights for the meet were as follows.
The Frosh/Soph boys find themselves in third place at the break. Jose Flores (10:44) finished the meet in third place overall. Brayden Steele (10:49) was sixth in the meet and Bryce Rodriguez (11:12), running with stained calve muscles, still managed a ninth place overall finish.
JV girls currently hold second place in league. Tyller Hensler (15:26) was fourth overall. Anahi Machado (15:42) followed finishing in eighth place overall. Liberty Shaub (16:01), Cloie Sharp (16:03) and Sophie Schaeffer (16:11) all ran 11th, 12th and 13th for the ladies.
Not fielding a team in the JV division this week saw the JV boys slip into third place in league standings.
The Varsity girls running on the 3.1-mile course are in third place at the break. Jo Trillo (22:45) continues her impressive senior year, finishing 10th overall. Ella Moomey (23:40) and Juliette Sierra (23:48) were the next to cross the line for the Lady Warriors.
The Varsity boys brought the first half of league to a close as the last run of the day. The Warrior boys are in fourth place in SYL at the moment. Travis Lee Sturckow (17:33) was the first Warrior finishing 11th overall. Axel Inzunza (18:40) and Mitchell Poulson (19:14) followed to help the Varsity cause.
THS now has an 18-day break before the Kern County Championships on Nov. 3 and then the SYL finals on Nov. 8. Both will be held at Hart Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.