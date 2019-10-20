After an 11-day layoff, Tehachapi High cross-country returned to the trails. THS traveled to Golden Valley High School to compete in the third and final SYL meet until league finals in early November.
For the JV guys, running on the 2-mile course. Tehachapi managed a 5th place overall finish. Zach Sarkisian (12:56) led the THS brigade. Jordan Kirkpatrick (13:00) was next and Thomas Nichols (13:33) followed to pace the JV effort.
Tehachapi varsity girls toed the line to start the 3-mile runs scheduled on the day. Freshman stand out Kailey Kolesar (18:25) picked up where she left off, setting a new THS course record and winning the overall varsity girl's race. Ella Moomey (21:44) was the next THS girl and freshman Amanda Edwards (22:33) is starting to garner some attention, as she continues to improve and impress the SYL with her efforts. THS Ladies finished the meet in a solid third-place team finish.
The varsity boys was the last run of the day and as of press time the scoring is still being worked on. THS could either finish 4th, 3rd, or 2nd as a team based on the adjustments being made in their run. Still highlights for the men were: Mason Madden (16:31) being THS's highest finisher taking 5th unofficially and setting a new THS course record. Drew Campbell (16:53) followed with an unofficial 10th place finish. While Travis Lee Sturckow (17:27), suffering an injury in the run, still was the third Warrior to cross the line.
Tehachapi cross-country leaves SYL competition for two weeks and will run in the prestigious Mt. Sac Invite on Friday, Oct. 25. Mt. Sac is the largest high school meet in the U.S., boasting more than 5,000 following Saturday running in the Kern County Championships, before returning to SYL competition.
