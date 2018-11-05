After an 18-day break, Tehachapi High School cross-country returned to the pavement, dirt trails and turf to compete in the Kern County Championships on Saturday. THS gathered with 25 other schools at Hart Park in Bakersfield for a final tune-up before SYL finals and CIF Central Section Valley Finals in Fresno.

Warrior cross-country ran in four divisions on the day. Tehachapi highlights were: In the girls JV division, THS finished fifth overall on the 2-mile course. Warriors were led by Ella Moomey (14:35) finishing sixth overall and receiving an individual medal for the effort. Anshi Machado (15:01) and Tyller Hensler (16:08) were the next ladies to cross the finish line.

The JV boys also ran 2 miles. Top runner for THS was Drew Campbell (11:49). Jose Flores (11:50) and Brayden Steele (11:56) followed as Tehachapi finished sixth as a team overall in the meet.

The varsity girls toed the line for the three-mile course. Jo Trillo (22:17) led all Warrior Ladies on the day. Liberty Shaub (24:37) followed and Kara Sheahan (24:46) helped the scoring for the Lady Warriors.

THS varsity boys were the last event of the day as they stepped up to the 3-mile start line. Axel Inzunza (18:26) crossed the line for THS as the first scoring. Brady Campbell (21:59) was next for THS and Bryson Sheen (23:14) was Tehachapi's third runner to score.

Warrior cross-country now prepares to return to Hart Park on Thursday, Nov. 8 to run in the South Yosemite League finals. Starting time is 8 a.m. Then THS will travel to Woodward Park in Fresno on Thursday, Nov. 15, to compete in the division IV Cross Country Central Section Valley Finals.