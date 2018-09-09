The Tehachapi Warrior cross-country 2018-19 season officially got underway as the team traveled to Independence High School in Bakersfield to compete in the Falcon Run.
THS fielded four teams in four divisions and showed early season form right from the starting call. The season was supposed to start Wednesday with the Blade Invitational at Lake Ming. However, excessive heat warnings forced a cancellation of the event.
Tehachapi frosh/soph boys were the first to toe the line on Saturday on the 2-mile course. With the day starting to heat up, so did the Warriors. Sophomore Travis Sturckow picked up where he left off last season leading the run from start to finish, posting a time of 11:07 and setting a new THS record for the course.
Newcomer Drew Campbell also broke the old record at THS running the course at 11:23 and was second overall. Freshman Bryce Rodriguez (11:53) was fourth overall and not to be outdone, he set a new freshmen THS record for the course. Jose Flores (11:58) and Brayden Steele (12:17) finished fifth and eleventh overall. Both Flores and Steele not only medaled individually in the meet, but they also established two of the top five times ever posted by a freshman at the Falcon Run for a THS runner. All five Warriors received individual medals and a team first place plaque for their efforts on the day.
Tehachapi JV girls were next up for the 2-mile course. Much like the frosh/soph boys, the Warrior girls more than held their own. Sophomore Ella Moomey, a freshman phenom last year, posted a 14:59 leading from start to finish. Moomey was followed by returner Junior Sophie Schaeffer (15:36) who took the second place slot. Freshmen Runners Tyller Hensler ( 15:46 ) and Anahi Machado ( 16:48 ) finished third and fifth overall. Junior Mia Perreault (18:09) rounded out THS, placing 17th. Moomey, Schaeffer, Hensler and Machado received individual medals.
While all five THS female runners posted top five times ever ran for their respective class in the THS record books for the Falcon Run. The Lady Warriors were rewarded with a first place team plaque, winning the division with 18 team points.
As the day became extremely hot, it was time for the Varsity ladies to tackle a no- shaded 3.1 mile course. A valiant effort was put forth as the Lady Warriors finished third overall at the meet. Senior Jo Trillo led the way for THS (23:19) medaling and finishing eighth overall. Junior Emily Williams (23:26) also medaled and finished ninth overall. Seniors Liberty Shaub (26:25) and Cloie Sharp (26:27) also received individual medals, finishing 17th and 18th overall.
Last call for the day were the Warrior men. 3.1 miles, blistering sun and no shade greeted all teams at the meet. Junior Axel Inzunza was the top THS varsity runner (19:11) finishing 17th overall and medaling. Junior Brady Campbell was the next THS runner to cross at 23:3.9. The Warrior men finished sixth overall in team scoring.
Next up THS hosts their annual Beat The Heat Scrimmage at Brite Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 12. The scrimmage is set to start at 3 p.m. The Warriors then follow up on Saturday, Sept. 15 going to Hart Park to compete in the Wolf Pack invitational.
