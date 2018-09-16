Tehachapi cross-country had a busy week hosting a scrimmage with seven other schools at Brite Lake on Wednesday. Then on Saturday the team headed to Hart Park to compete in the Wolf Pack Invite.
The scrimmage Wednesday had no official scoring, but allowed the Warriors to test their mettle on their home course as they prepare for the SYL opener to be held there on Wednesday.
Warrior highlights from the scrimmage were: Emily Williams, Ella Moomey and Hannah Poulson all running a 2-mile time of 16:07 to all finish first overall. For the JV boys: Brayden Steele (13:04) finished second overall and Jose Flores (13:11) was third in the heat race. In the 3-mile varsity girls run, Juliette Sierra (24:51) was the top Lady Warrior runner. For the varsity boys, Travis Lee Sturckow (18:28) led the way, finishing third overall and Drew Campbell (18:46) followed, finishing fifth overall.
The Warriors then traveled to Hart Park on Saturday and competed in the Wolf Pack Invitational with 12 other area schools.
It continues to be a successful early season as the frosh/soph boys tallied 42 points to win the frosh/soph 2-mile division. All five THS runners grabbed individual medals. Travis Lee Sturckow (10:49) broke the school record on the 2-mile course, finishing second overall. Drew Campbell (11:16) also broke the old school record and finished fourth. Jose Flores (11:48) followed finishing 11th overall, while Bryce Rodriguez (12:05) and Brayden Steele (12:08) were 13th and 15th respectively.
The JV ladies once again followed suit on the 2-mile course, scoring 48 points to tie host Ridgeview for first place. They then went to the tie break rule and Ridgeview edged THS to win, but the ladies finished second overall in the division, grabbing the trophy.
Four THS runners earned medals: Hannah Poulson (14:40) for fourth place. Ella Moomey (14:47) was sixth. Tyller Hensler (15:31) took 11th, while Anahi Machado (15:48) was 13th. Mia Perreault (18:08) was the all-important fifth runner, beating Wasco, Mira Monte and Highland to help the JV ladies secure the second-place trophy.
The varsity women finished sixth overall with Juliette Sierra (24:03) and Jo Trillo (24:06) finishing 13th and 14th to each medal individually and lead the ladies on the 3.1-mile course. Returning to action, Junior Mitchell Poulson led the Warrior men posting a (20:01) and Axel Inzunza (20:15) continues to show early season form following next for the Warrior men as they placed ninth overall.
Next up for the Warriors: The SYL opener at Brite Lake on Wednesday. The start time is 3:30 p.m. Then the Warriors will go to the BC Invitational on Friday at the Kern County Soccer Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.