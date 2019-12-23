The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club would like to congratulate Maleena Davis for signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and her softball career at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire.
Davis signed her letter last week at Tehachapi High School in front of her parents, high school, club coaches and her Tehachapi High School teammates. Davis played in 22 games last season for Tehachapi High while also competing in Southern California at the club level.
Franklin Pierce College is an NCAA Division II institution and a member of the Northeast 10 Conference, where they finished 5-16 last season in the northeast division. Head coach Andrew Klaus was hired prior to the beginning of the 2019 season so Davis is part of his inaugural recruiting class as head coach of the Ravens. Davis says while she’s excited to be a part of Klaus’ program, she chose FPU for the academic opportunities.
“They are excellent in environmental science which is going to be my major,” Davis said. “The minute I visited out there I loved the school from the start, it felt easy to be on that campus. I got to meet some of the players, they were fantastic, I loved their energy, they were all positive and I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.”
Franklin Pierce College is 2,900 miles from Tehachapi, but Davis is up to the challenge of continuing her college education and career far from home.
“I’m definitely nervous about going far away but I know that I can do it mostly because of the support system that I have here, and they’ve all taught me how to do it,” she said. “I know I’ll have a great support structure there as well with the students, and the school is smaller and they have a great student-to-professor ratio, so I know I’ll have great relationships with my professors as well.”
Davis, who has played a variety of positions in Tehachapi, will most likely play third base for the Ravens when she takes the field in 2021. She has one season remaining in Tehachapi and can now focus on ending her high school career without worry of where she will attend college.
The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club is a non-profit volunteer organization that helps raise money for all Tehachapi High School teams. For more information about volunteer opportunities or to become a member visit www.thsboosters.com.
