A week after their closest loss of the season at Independence, the Tehachapi Warriors suffered their most lopsided defeat Friday night, 64-0, at Bakersfield Christian as the Eagles scored three times on special teams to keep the Warriors (0-7, 0-2 SYL) winless in their 2019 campaign.
Bakersfield Christian (5-2, 2-0 SYL) opened the game on an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by David Stevenson and completed a two-point conversion for an early 8-0 lead. It was the beginning of a 30-point quarter for BCHS, who would add touchdowns from 57 yards and two yards while also adding a field goal following an interception in the opening frame.
Bakersfield Christian then took a 37-0 lead on their opening drive of the second quarter when Tyler Carr made the second of his two touchdown receptions on the night from 48 yards. While Tehachapi’s offense struggled to move the football all night, their special teams would be even more suspect, allowing three scores in the game including a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown following their second possession of the second quarter and a blocked punt in the fourth quarter for the game’s final score.
Tehachapi trailed 44-0 at the half before Lendl Henderson scored on a six-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 51-0 lead early in the third quarter. BCHS scored twice more in the half, a 13-yard run by Jess Wattenbarger followed by the blocked punt and score late in the 4th.
The Warriors were held to just 81 yards on offense, 24 rushing and 57 passing. Tehachapi had only one turnover in the game that resulted in a field goal for the Eagles. Bakersfield Christian amassed nearly 300 yards of total offense with 207 coming in the air in the South Yosemite League victory.
Tehachapi returns home for two of their final three games of the season in consecutive weeks as they host Golden Valley this Friday night for homecoming. The Bulldogs are 1-6 on the season and like Tehachapi, are winless in South Yosemite League play following their 21-6 loss to Independence on Friday. The Frosh/Soph team will play at 5 p.m. Friday prior to the varsity contest kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
Frosh/Soph
Kennedy 53, Tehachapi 6
In their final Thursday night game of the season, the Tehachapi Indians fell at Kennedy High School in Delano 53-6 as Bakersfield Christian does not field a freshmen team. With the disbanding of the junior varsity team for Tehachapi, the Indians will play before the varsity team on Friday nights for the remainder of the season.
