Nineteen martial arts students from EMB Martial Arts competed in Kumite (sparring) and Kata (forms) divisions at the 7th Annual Golden Empire Karate Championships held in Bakersfield on March 10.
It drew competitors from various schools throughout Central California.
The Tehachapi team brought home a combined 21 medals in 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place, along with the experience of competing against other martial arts practitioners throughout the state.
