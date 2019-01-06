EMB Martial Arts

Kneeling in front from left to right are Sensei Laura Brubaker, Sensei Rodrigo Gracian, Sensei Mitchell Ruth, Sensei Samuel Ruth and Sensei Keith Ruth. Standing in back are their instructors Sensei Jesse Thompson, High Sensei Carlos Paredes and High Sensei Bill Laninovich.

 Contributed by EMB Martial Arts

On Dec. 21, Five EMB Martial Arts students received their Black Belts in the style of “Eclectic Mind and Body,” which is a martial art that combines techniques from several traditional martial arts styles and rolls them into one solid self-defense system.

These students studied and trained five to six years to become eligible to take the rigorous Black Belt test.

Along with their Black Belts, they have obtained the title of Sensei.