On Dec. 21, Five EMB Martial Arts students received their Black Belts in the style of “Eclectic Mind and Body,” which is a martial art that combines techniques from several traditional martial arts styles and rolls them into one solid self-defense system.
These students studied and trained five to six years to become eligible to take the rigorous Black Belt test.
Along with their Black Belts, they have obtained the title of Sensei.
