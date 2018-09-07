The Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey club competed in North Hollywood on Aug. 25-26, wrapping up their final tournament of the summer series season.
Up first Saturday, Tehachapi’s 12U division had a tall order missing most of their starting lineup. Even so, they stayed competitive and three of their four games were within 1-2 goals. Alternate Captain Connor Booker carried his team offensively, scoring most of the Falcon goals and Captain Emma Torres played her best defensive games of the season, single-handedly defending against three opponents multiple times. Even though they didn’t end the season in the fashion they would have liked, they did show that even short-handed they could come to compete.
The high school Falcons finished up Saturday having an amazing tournament. They won all three of their round robin games and the championship game going undefeated on the day. Alternate Captain Riley Scott was the points leader for the series with 3 goals and 4 assists. Zain Jasper scored his first goal as a Falcon. Kamron Westerby also scored to help the offense and Captain Magnus Loken put in a goal from a long distance shot, while Arden Kendrick played solid defense and tallied a goal as well.
Up first on Sunday the 6U division finished out a fun and exciting season with a first place championship win. Goalie Connor Shank worked hard his first year with the Falcons, and played his best games of the summer. The littlest Falcons, some as young as 4, are already looking forward to the start of next year’s hockey season.
Next up the 8U Falcons showed an impressive display of teamwork with seven of their eight skaters contributing with goals or assists. In round robin Tehachapi picked up a 3-3 tie and victories of 7-4, 7-2, and 5-2 over their opponents. The championship game against North Hollywood was a back and forth battle until the final period where Alternate Captain Lucas Abarquez scored the go ahead goal for the Falcons who went on to win 3-2. Abarquez led the division in scoring on the day with 16 goals and 3 assists and Captain Hailey Fitch took the third spot in points for the division with 1 goal and 5 assists.
Last up on Sunday Tehachapi’s 10U division also showed impressive teamwork with all seven skaters picking up a minimum of 2 goals on the day. The Falcons won their three round robin games 9-0, 3-2, and 9-0 which set them up to play against North Hollywood in a tough championship game.
Even though the game started off scoreless in the first period and tied 2-2 in the second, the Falcons dominated the third period and went on to win 6-2 winning the championship for the third consecutive tournament. As a team Tehachapi put in a total of 27 goals and only gave up 4 thanks in big part to goaltender Annie Loken who was as always very solid in the net. Leading scorer for the team was Captain Caden Abarquez with 9 goals/9 assists followed by Collin Mullins 6 goals/1 assist, Mackenzie Fitch 4 goals/3 assists, William Werner 2 goals/4 assists, Aiden McMahon 2 goals/2 assists, Mason Booker 2 goals/1 assist, and Mateo Schaffer 2 goals making them a team tough to beat.
The T.M.R.H. Falcons have wrapped up their 2018 season, but tryouts for the 2019 season will be held in April.
Lisa Fitch is TMRH secretary and a club parent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.