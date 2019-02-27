Local Tehachapi BMX racer Jeremy Ireland earned his 10th win in the Novice Class racing at Metro BMX in Bakersfield on Feb. 24. Jeremy, 30, will now move up in proficiency to the Intermediate Class.
The Ireland family has really taken to BMX this past year. Jeremy's son Riley, 10, also races along with Jeremy's twin brother, Josh Ireland, and his three kids, "Danger Girl" Blair, 7, "Bubba" Ryder, 8, and the "Monster" Brooke, 6. But that's not all! Josh's wife, Brittney, also races and got her first win Jan. 27 at Metro BMX.
If you are looking for an alternative family fun sport, BMX is where it is at! Over the past three years, Metro BMX has been under new ownership by Eric and April Simpson and their son, pro racer Jordan Miranda.
The track has undergone a complete rebuild and continues to get improvements. It has become one of the premier tracks on the USA BMX national circuit and will host its third national in as many years during Cinco De Mayo weekend.
Tehachapi now has more than 14 active BMX riders who frequent Metro BMX and other tracks in California. You can check out their Facebook page at Tehachapi BMX'ers.
A special thanks to local bike shop Cycle and Go for their support of all the riders and helping to keep our bikes maintained.
Nate Howard is Tehachapi BMX team manager.
