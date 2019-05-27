Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club completed its local season with Kern County Wrestling Association Freestyle and Greco-Roman Championships on May 18 at Arvin High School.
The ream competes for the top 3three honors in each of the styles, as well as individuals, who were shooting to win their age group/ weight class. The new Triple Crown award was also up for grabs.
First-year wrestler Jake Brown hit the mat with his wrestling skills and won the Bantam 45-pound weight class in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman. Jake had also won the Folkstyle Champion trophy in February, which earned him the Triple Crown award.
“Jake is a unique first-year wrestler. He has great balance and is very strong,” said Coach Curtis Nelson. “This is the first year KCWA has had Greco and offered a Triple Crown award and Jake was the only Kern County wrestler to accomplish winning all three styles of wrestling."
TVWC brought home its fist KCWA Team award, a second-place Team Banner for Greco-Roman, which Jake won with his teammates, Kayden Gonzales, who placed first, and Michael Brown, who placed second, earning 40 team points.
In the Freestyle competition, Levi Hart continued to beat out his local competitors in the Schoolboy 97 bracket for a Champion trophy. Second-place finishers were Elijah Grave, Cadet 152; Reese Hart, Novice 102; Allison Willer, Bantam 50; and Gabriel Mesa, Bantam 49.
Phillip Coates and Marcus Coates finished third. Finishing their day with fourth place were Kayden Gonzales and Noe Mesa. Also competing were Myles Bega and Michael Brown.
TVWC finished in sixth place out of 44 team. TVWC will compete June 1-2 at the California USA Wrestling State Kids Championships at Selland Arena.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
