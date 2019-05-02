Fish at Four Island Lake 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Look what Stanley Schmidkunz pulled out of Four Island Lake in Bear Valley Springs. It was a fisherman's dream come true. The rainbow trout was just over 5 pounds and about 22 inches long. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWalmart looking to hire 200 for Tehachapi storeTehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District manager resigning to take new position in Colorado'We are at a very important point in time': Commercial businesses may build on vacant land'Imagine the future': Rio Tinto open pit mine tour shares insightsTraffic alert: Construction coming to Highway 202Panny Lopez Benavides, 1941-201924-year-old hiker rescued unharmed in Sand CanyonNew technology at the Tehachapi Walmart expected when store opens this summerValley Oaks Charter School hosts Elegant Evening of the ArtsMiss Tehachapi queens to be crowned May 4 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.