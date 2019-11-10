Even though the football season ended in disappointment with a 1-9 (1-4 SYL) record, Mountain football was able to notch some individual highlights at year’s end.
Some notable achievements occurred in the passing game, where a traditional run-first program gave way to standout performances at quarterback and wide receiver.
Highlighting the individual efforts was wide receiver Trent Adams, who set new school records in receptions in a single game (12 against Independence) and receptions in a season (42) to go with a record he set in 2018 as a junior with the longest kickoff return for a touchdown (96 yards against Taft). Adams is also fourth all-time in reception yards in a season with 575 yards, second all-time in receptions yards in a single game (188 against Taft), while also securing third all-time in receptions in a single game with seven recorded against both Taft and Bakersfield.
Brayden Batson also had six receptions against Taft (fourth all-time) and 26 receptions this past season (tied for second all-time) and Tyler O’Brien had 23 receptions this past season (tied for fourth all-time).
At quarterback, Jacob Tye is now fifth all-time in pass completions in a season with 68, behind Erik Oberg (1981 – 91 comp), Steve Denman (1973 – 82 comp), Joel Nash (1991 – 71 comp) and Bret Oberg (1985 – 69 comp). Tye also logged in three touchdown passes against Golden Valley this season, which puts him at a tie for third all-time. Tye also secured second all-time in completions with 19 against Independence and 10th all-time with 11 completions against Highland.
Max Meza earned a school record for most passing yards in a single game, logging 323 yards through the air against Taft. Meza also set a school record for completions in a single game against Taft with 21 and third all-time with 16 completions against Bakersfield High.
Data provided by thswarriors.com webmaster Vince Elizondo and official statistician for the 2019 team, John Adams.
