Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club started its spring season of Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.
Fourteen wrestlers represented TVWC at Kern County Wrestling Association’s opening tournament hosted by Eastern Sabers on March 2 at East Bakersfield High. This was KCWA first tournament with Greco competition.
Micheal Brown won two matches by pins to earn TVWC’s First Greco Champion honors.
“We are proud that KCWA has now expanded their competition tournaments to include the Greco-Roman style of wrestling,” KCWA President Curtis Nelson said.
Others competing for their first time were Ryan Trigo, Novice 2nd place, and Jake Brown, Bantam third place.
Wrestling in the Freestyle Event TVWC Champions were: Rookie Division Philip Coates, 40 pounds, and Marcus Coates, 45 pounds. Bantam Division: Jake Brown, 45 pounds, and Gabriel Mesa, 49 pounds. Levi Hart 97 pound Schoolboy Division.
Bantam wrestlers, Myles Bega, 53 pounds, Maddox McLachlan, 49 pounds, and Andre Cordova, 45 pounds placed secind. Intermediate wrestlers Gabriel Cordova, 56 pounds, and Micheal Brown, 67 pounds, placed third, along with Aaron Severson Bantam, 45. Fourth-place finishers were Bantam Quentin Severson and Novice Division Ryan Trigo. Others competing were Ryker McLachlan Rookie, 45 pounds.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
