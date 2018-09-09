Each Tehachapi Youth Football game this weekend was kicked off by our very own freshman cheerleader, 9-year-old Savannah Walker, singing our nation's anthem.
Freshman Tomahawks had the only win of the day.
Playing the Titans of Bakersfield were our freshman, sophomore and junior varsity teams in conference games.
Freshman: TYF 27, Titans 0
Sophomore: TYF 7, Titans 44
Junior varsity: TYF 6, Titans 21
Playing Freedom of Bakersfield was our varsity team in a non-conference game.
Varsity: TYF 0, Freedom 44.
Jenn Michael is Tehachapi Youth Football's director of off field operations.
