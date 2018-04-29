Tehachapi High boys and girls frosh/soph teams competed in the SYL Championships held at Independence High School on Tuesday, April 24. Both teams represented Tehachapi well.
The frosh/soph boys finished third overall in the league, scoring 86 points. The small squad of five girls put together a valiant effort against larger numbers of athletes and ended up scoring 104 points. That gave them a second-place finish in the league, falling short to Independence, which tallied 134 points.
For the THS boys, Makana Quarles set a personal best in the 110 hurdles (18.01) and medaled with a first-place finish. Nicholas Wight doubled up on the day, finishing third in both the high jump (5'2") and the long jump (15'9"). Thomas Nichols also doubled up on the medals as he finished third in the triple jump (33'5") and second in the 110 hurdles (18.57). Both were personal bests for Nichols on the season.
The boys 4x4 posted a time of (4:06) to take home the third-place medal. The 4x4 consisted of Christopher Eatman, Jordan Ratliff, Ethan Riley and Travis Sturckow. Sturckow then ended his track season in high style as he ran the 400 (58.15) for third place, the 800 (2:18.69) for second place and added the 1600 (5:05.38) to finish second there also. Sturckow took home four total medals for the day.
The THS girls maxed out in nearly all events with four of the five ladies competing in the max of four events, while one entered in three. Still the small numbers couldn't stop the strong push as personal bests were of the norm for the ladies on the day.
Catrina Hibbard posted a personal best in the long jump (11'4") to finish second and medal. Lyndsey Schultz medaled in both the triple jump (27' 11/4") for a personal best and second place, and added a personal best in the long jump (13'8") for first place overall. Not to be outdone, Carolina Flores was third in the high jump (4'0") and set a personal best in the 200 (30.48) to finish third.
Jennifer Buchannon added two medals as she finished first in both the shot put (25'10") and the discus (84'31/2"). Both were also personal bests for Buchannon.
America Teare set the tone for the ladies as Teare entered in four events and finished first in all four. Teare started the day with a personal best in the 100 hurdles (17.72). Then Teare finished first in the high jump (4'6") and followed that up with a first place in the triple jump (30'9") and finally Teare set another personal best as she won the 300 hurdles (49.41). Then Lyndsey Schultz, Katrina Hibbard and thrower Jennifer Buchannon teamed up with Carolina Flores to finish third overall in the 4x4 Relay with a time of (5:25) to receive the third place medal.
All coaches agreed these young athlete show much promise for the future of THS track and field in the years ahead.
